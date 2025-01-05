Advertisement
Published Jan 5, 2025
Georgia defensive players with eligibility to return
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

After examining the players on offense eligible to return for 2025, let’s focus on the defense.

As we explained in the previous article, Georgia is expected to have several underclassmen who could enter the NFL Draft, including Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams.

Also, current Bulldogs have until midnight on Tuesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, while Kirby Smart is almost certain to reach into the portal for some additions of his own.

But even with the expected attrition, let’s look at the scholarship players who are eligible to return.

(* = Returning starter)

Defensive Line

Mykel Williams* (expected to turn pro), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins*, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Justin Greene, Christen Miller, Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Thomas, Nnamdi Ogboko, Nasir Johnson

Players Lost

Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson

Incoming Freshman

Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne

Outside Linebackers

Damon Wilson, Gabe Harris, Quintavious Johnson

Players Lost

Chaz Chambliss*

Incoming Freshmen

Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, Chase Linton

Inside Linebackers

CJ Allen*, Jalon Walker* (expected to turn pro), Raylen Wilson, Terrell Foster (walk-on), Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Kris Jones

Players Lost

Smael Mondon*

Incoming Freshmen

AJ Kruah, Zayden Walker

Safeties

Malaki Starks* (expected to go pro), Chris Peal, KJ Bolden

Players Lost

Dan Jackson

Incoming Freshmen

Jontae Gilbert, Todd Robinson

Cornerbacks

Daylen Everette (expected to turn pro), Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson, Ondre Evans

Players Lost

None

Incoming Freshmen

Rasean Dinkins, Dominick Kelly

Star

Joenel Aguero, JaCorey Thomas, Kyron Jones, Collin Gill

