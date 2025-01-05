Georgia defensive players with eligibility to return

After examining the players on offense eligible to return for 2025, let’s focus on the defense.
As we explained in the previous article, Georgia is expected to have several underclassmen who could enter the NFL Draft, including Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams.
Also, current Bulldogs have until midnight on Tuesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, while Kirby Smart is almost certain to reach into the portal for some additions of his own.
But even with the expected attrition, let’s look at the scholarship players who are eligible to return.
(* = Returning starter)
Defensive Line
Mykel Williams* (expected to turn pro), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins*, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Justin Greene, Christen Miller, Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Thomas, Nnamdi Ogboko, Nasir Johnson
Players Lost
Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson
Incoming Freshman
Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne
Outside Linebackers
Damon Wilson, Gabe Harris, Quintavious Johnson
Players Lost
Chaz Chambliss*
Incoming Freshmen
Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon, Chase Linton
Inside Linebackers
CJ Allen*, Jalon Walker* (expected to turn pro), Raylen Wilson, Terrell Foster (walk-on), Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Kris Jones
Players Lost
Smael Mondon*
Incoming Freshmen
AJ Kruah, Zayden Walker
Safeties
Malaki Starks* (expected to go pro), Chris Peal, KJ Bolden
Players Lost
Dan Jackson
Incoming Freshmen
Jontae Gilbert, Todd Robinson
Cornerbacks
Daylen Everette (expected to turn pro), Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson, Ondre Evans
Players Lost
None
Incoming Freshmen
Rasean Dinkins, Dominick Kelly
Star
Joenel Aguero, JaCorey Thomas, Kyron Jones, Collin Gill