Georgia defensive players with eligibility to return

After examining the players on offense eligible to return for 2025, let’s focus on the defense.

As we explained in the previous article, Georgia is expected to have several underclassmen who could enter the NFL Draft, including Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams.

Also, current Bulldogs have until midnight on Tuesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, while Kirby Smart is almost certain to reach into the portal for some additions of his own.

But even with the expected attrition, let’s look at the scholarship players who are eligible to return.

(* = Returning starter)