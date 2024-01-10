Here is the Jan. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Building leadership

Like recent seasons, Georgia is dealing with a number of standout players graduating or leaving early for the NFL. That includes standouts like Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Sedrick Van Pran, Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Tykee Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Even so, head coach Kirby Smart is confident in his team's leadership at the player level.

“We've got a lot of really good leaders going into next year, because they got to learn from these guys, and these guys learned from the guys before them. If that's passed down and that culture is created, it's a really good thing,” Smart said. “You're always going to have more turnover on your team now with the age that we're in, but you've got to make sure that your team is built annually the right way, and I'm very excited about the leaders we have coming back for next year and the team we have coming back for next year.”

Smart said the program has specifics in place to build leadership at a young age.

“I don't know how people do it in other places, but leadership at Georgia is never not going to happen,” Smart said. “We develop these kids at young ages. We put them in leadership groups. We put them in our skull sessions, and they start developing early.”

Changing his mind

That didn't last long.

UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC. Maiava committed to the Bulldogs earlier this week but had a sudden change of heart.

Maiava initially gave Georgia four scholarship quarterbacks, which is what Smart prefers to have on the roster. This means Smart will likely turn back to the transfer portal to find another scholarship quarterback to add to the roster.

