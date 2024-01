One day after committing to Georgia, Maiava flipped his commitment to Southern Cal.

Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava was not a Georgia Bulldog for long.

Maiava was scheduled to join a Bulldog quarterback room that includes returning starter Carson Beck, redshirt sophomore Carson Beck, and freshman Ryan Puglisi.

In 2023 for UNLV, Maiava completed 224 of his 353 pass attempts for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Rebels to a Mountain West Championship Game appearance and a spot in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Kansas.

With his decommitment, it’s now back to the drawing board for Smart if the Bulldogs hope to add a fourth scholarship to the roster.