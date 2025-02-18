Bulldogs respond, top KSU

Despite some nice wins, it’s been a somewhat frustrating start for Georgia’s baseball team.

Difficult weather conditions, too many walks for Wes Johnson’s liking, and some untimely hitting have been an early bugaboo for the Bulldogs the first week of the season.

Such was the story once again Tuesday night in Marietta against Kennesaw State, before an ejection of Johnson in the seventh seemed to spark the Bulldogs, who rallied with four runs over the final three innings for a 6-4 win.

“We were doing anything to get these guys jump-started. You know, it was a long weekend and a long road trip. We got back home, and we had to get back over here. …,” Johnson said in his postgame radio interview. “Conditions weren't great here. We didn't have any good... I don't want to go through all that. We just … we had to get them jump-started.”

With freshman Bryce Clavon at the plate, Johnson was tossed after arguing about a call by the home plate umpire who called a strike on Clavon, claiming he did not step into the batter’s box in the allotted amount of time.

Though Johnson denied the intent, the ejection had its effect as Georgia seemed to take a cue from its skipper before rallying back for the win.

“I mean, they threw a pitch clock violation at us. There's no pitch clock here. There's nowhere to see it, so we had no idea. It’s a pivotal point in the game. We're fighting, we're clawing, we're scrapping,” Johnson said. “It was just another place where the conditions and the environment we're playing in aren't conducive for us. I thought their guy was out in the first inning, and then I thought our guy was safe in the third. But you can't replay. There's no replay here. We were kind of wearing it a little bit, and yeah emotions, you know, they boil over sometimes.

But intentional or not, Georgia responded.

The Bulldogs rallied with home runs, first in the seventh by Slate Alford and the eighth by Ryan Black to tie the score before taking the lead with two in the top of the ninth.

After Clavon led off the inning with a bloop double for his first career hit, the freshman scored on a wild pitch before a hard single to right by Black drove in Alford for the sixth run.

Transfer Brian Curley would record the save, working around a one-out error by Alford at third to strike out the final two batters for his first save as a Bulldog.