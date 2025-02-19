SEC Spotlight: Quarterback storylines to follow this spring

Faizon Brandon

There are more commitments each and every week as we move further into the recruiting cycle and quarterbacks are at the center of it all. Big decisions are coming with plenty of critical storylines to track when it comes to the quarterback position. Here are the biggest quarterback storylines in the SEC. THIS SERIES: Big Ten quarterback storylines to follow this spring

FAIZON BRANDON SHOULD CHALLENGE FOR NO. 1

Five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon's body of work over the past year and change has been sensational. The No. 2 prospect in the Rivals250 was surgical in the Alamodome – blending throws with touch and with zip, making dynamic throws to all levels of the field. We love Brandon's deep-ball accuracy and touch, how he can fit the ball into tight windows in the middle of the field – not to mention his unique arm angles and demeanor, knack for big-time throws, ability to extend plays, on top of his excellent decision-making. The Tennessee commit is efficient with fantastic command of the offense. Brandon should contend as not only as the top quarterback, but top overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

FIVE-STAR JARED CURTIS IS TRENDING BACK TO GEORGIA

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis backed off his early verbal to Georgia midway through his junior season at Nashville (Tenn.) Christian, only to return to Athens on a handful of occasions since. The Dawgs have established themselves as long-term contenders with Curtis along with Oregon, which has come on strong since he reopened his recruitment, as well as South Carolina, Alabama and Auburn, who are all in line for official visits this off-season. However, Curtis has strong ties connecting him to Georgia, which remains the program to beat in this recruitment.

CAN LANE KIFFIN CLOSE WITH LANDON DUCKWORTH?

Landon Duckworth is the sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2026 Rivals250 and is one of the prospects at the most premium position we believe offers some of the highest upside on Saturdays. Lane Kiffin put an offer on the table shortly after Duckworth's sensational junior campaign at Jackson (Ala.) High, then hosted the four-star passer and his family for a visit in January. The Rebels have started to trend up with the touted passer – "I can see myself in the offense" – adding that Jaxson Dart's growth was a major takeaway from his time in Oxford. Kiffin and Ole Miss are aiming to stave off South Carolina and others for the talented QB.

CAN JEFF LEBBY BEAT CURT CIGNETTI FOR BRODIE MCWHORTER?

Four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter is in demand after reopening his recruitment this offseason. Indiana and Mississippi State have jumped to the forefront with the touted passer from the Peach State, with LSU, Georgia and Auburn also showing high degrees of interest. McWhorter was back in Starkville for the third time in January as Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs continue to gain steam in this recruitment. Mississippi State is a program with some traction heading into McWhorter's official visit set for the June 20-22 weekend.

OKLAHOMA, OTHERS GAINING TRACTION WITH BOWE BENTLEY.