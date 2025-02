The name David Jacobs Jr. will sound familiar to Georgia fans.

The elder Jacobs played defensive line for Georgia in 1999 and 2000. A stroke then ended his football career in the middle of a strong 2001 campaign.

Jacobs now has a son, David Jr., who is one of the top recruits in the 2027 class. The younger Jacobs already has his father's alma mater on his mind.