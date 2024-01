Defensive back recruiting doesn't figure to be a problem for Georgia any time soon.

The Bulldogs signed one of the best defensive back classes in the country in 2024. The quartet of Ellis Robinson, KJ Bolden, Demello Jones, and Ondre Evans is the foundation of Georgia's secondary of the future.

Now it's time for the coaches to focus on the next cycle. UGASports takes a look at Georgia's options at corner and defensive back in this edition of the 2025 Class Preview.