Georgia missed out on a chance for the playoffs by failing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, but at least the Bulldogs can say they’re the top-ranked team in the SEC.

The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll of the season early Tuesday morning, with Georgia coming in at No. 4 behind national champ Michigan, No. 2 Washington, and No. 3 Texas.

Alabama finished No. 5.

So, what about next year? In the ever-changing world of College Football, the 2024 season brings change on several fronts.

Let’s start with the playoffs. No longer will the College Football Playoff Committee choose just four teams to compete for the national championship. It will select 12. Although that offers fans and players of programs like Georgia and Florida State little solace, at least they’ll move forward knowing that similar seasons will not go unrewarded.

The SEC will also feature a different look.

On July 1, Oklahoma and Texas officially become part of the conference, which will no longer be broken up into divisions.

The SEC Championship Game remains, with the top two teams battling it out in Atlanta with hopes that other conference programs could work their way into the 12-team playoff field as an at-large selection.

So, what will the future hold for Georgia?

From a leadership standpoint, it does not appear much will change.

“I don't know how people do it in other places, but leadership at Georgia is never not going to happen,” head coach Kirby Smart said after the Orange Bowl. “We develop these kids at young ages. We put them in leadership groups. We put them in our skull sessions, and they start developing early.”

Although the Bulldogs lose proven veterans like Sedrick Van Pran, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Tykee Smith, Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter, Smart believes the Bulldogs will be in good hands.

“We've got a lot of really good leaders going into next year, because they got to learn from these guys, and these guys learned from the guys before them. If that's passed down and that culture is created, it's a really good thing,” Smart said. “You're always going to have more turnover on your team now with the age that we're in, but you've got to make sure that your team is built annually the right way, and I'm very excited about the leaders we have coming back for next year and the team we have coming back for next year.”

It starts with quarterback Carson Beck, who will be one of the top returning starters at his position and a possible Heisman Trophy candidate.

The Bulldogs will miss Bowers and company, but there will be no shortage of talent.

Getting running back Trevor Etienne as a transfer from Florida highlights what will be a deep and talented backfield.

Even if Branson Robinson is not ready to contribute as he continues his recovery from a ruptured patella tendon, there’s still Andrew Paul, Rodrick Robinson, and Cash Jones, along with incoming freshmen Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips, and Nate Frazier.

The same is true at wide receiver, despite some significant attrition due to the transfer portal and the NFL.

Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas, Dillon Bell, Arian Smith, Anthony Evans III, Cole Speer, and Tyler Williams are currently all expected to be back. Freshmen Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White should have some early opportunities.

Smart also added a trio of talented transfers in London Humphrey (Vanderbilt), Colbie Young (Miami), and Michael Jackson III (Southern Cal).

At tight end, Oscar Delp proved more than capable and heads up a tight end room that also includes Pearce Spurlin III, Lawson Luckie, and newcomers Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich.

The offensive line appears in good shape.

Left tackle Earnest Greene III and right guard Tate Ratledge both return, along with the trio of Micah Morris, Dylan Fairchild, and Monroe Freeling, each of whom received plenty of playing time last fall.

Coaches are also high on center Jared Wilson, who is expected to take over for Van Pran at center.

Second-year players Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather also made strides, while Chad Lindberg remains in line to return for his senior season.

Defensively, there’s been some turnover, especially in the secondary, with Smith, Bullard and Lassiter all moving on to the NFL.

This will result in the Bulldogs being younger on the back end than they’ve been in recent years, although players like freshmen Ellis Robinson and Ondre Evans, Demello Jones, and KJ Bolden certainly project as future stars.

Junior safety Malaki Starks will be the leader of the group, but Georgia will also need players like cornerback Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, David Daniel-Sisavanh, Daniel Harris, Chris Peal, Justyn Rhett, Dan Jackson, Jacorey Thomas, Kyron Jones, and Joenel Aguero to step up their respective games.

Another player to watch is Mykel Williams, who, during Orange Bowl interviews said he expects to move to outside linebacker, which will provide more opportunities to rush the passer.

Chaz Chambliss, Sam M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson also return, along with inside backers Smael Mondon, Jalon Walker, CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Troy Bowles and Troy Foster.

Freshmen Kristopher Jones, Justin Williams, and Chris Cole will also be eager to impress.

Up front, word that Nazir Stackhouse plans on taking advantage of his Covid year and returning for a fifth season at nose guard is excellent news, and there remains a chance that veteran defensive tackle Warren Brinson does the same.

Sophomore Jordan Hall is someone coaches are counting on to take a big step, with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller, and Jamal Jarrett being counted on to also play key roles.

The Bulldogs also welcome what looks to be a solid group of freshmen defensive linemen, including Nasir Johnson, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nnamdi Ogboko, Quintavius Johnson, Jordan Thomas, and Justin Greene.

Georgia’s kicking game also looks to be in excellent shape with the return of punter Brett Thorson and kicker Peyton Woodring.