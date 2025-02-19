Judge rules on Dylan Goldstein

A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday denied outfielder Dylan Goldstein a temporary restraining order that would have allowed him back on the field.

On Tuesday, Goldstein's attorneys filed a lawsuit seeking an immediate injunction against the NCAA. A preliminary injunction hearing will take place in federal court in Athens next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Federal District Court judge Tripp Self ruled Wednesday following a hearing in Macon Wednesday afternoon of Goldstein's legal representatives and the NCAA.

Goldstein still hopes to receive an extra year based on the eligibility case related to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Paiva’s lawsuit against the NCAA.

Pavia sued the NCAA and successfully established that a student-athlete’s years in junior college should not count toward his eligibility, stating that it is a violation of antitrust laws.

Goldstein, who played junior college ball at Chipola in 2020 and 2021, is under the same auspices as Pavia, who played JUCO ball at a school in New Mexico at the same time.

If Goldstein is ultimately approved, it would qualify as a big deal for the Bulldogs.

Goldstein – who batted .273 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 41 starts in 2024 – would give Georgia another proven left-handed bat, adding to what is already a deep pool of position players for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is set to have its home opener Friday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.