I was just looking at some numbers on Dawgs in the NFL this season, and this is what I came out with. We'll forego the usual Stats Crunch format for this week.

______________________________________

Matthew Stafford

Career Stats and All-time NFL Rank

Completions 4,834 -- 11th

Pass Yards 56,047 -- 11th

TD Passes 357 -- 11th

300-yd pass games 62 -- T-9th

3,000-yd pass seasons 11 -- 13th

______________________________________

There have been 27 times in which a Georgia player has rushed for 1,000 yards in a NFL season, including 2 times this season

______________________________________

NFL Seasons with multiple 1,000-yard rushers by former Bulldogs

1992 – Rodney Hampton (1,141) and Herschel Walker (1,070)

1995 – Rodney Hampton (1,182), Terrell Davis (1,117) and Garrison Hearst (1,070)

1997 – Terrell Davis (1,750) and Garrison Hearst (1,019)

1998 – Terrell Davis (2,008), Garrison Hearst (1,570) and Robert Edwards (1,115)

2023 – James Cook (1,122) and D’Andre Swift (1,049)

(Cleveland Gary played one season for the Dawgs before transferring to Miami [Fla.], and he had 1,000-plus yards in an NFL season, but we won't count transfers for now)

Also, imagine how a healthy Nick Chubb and Zamir White, who's seeing more playing time, could add to this stat.

______________________________________

Most Receiving Yards in the NFL in a single season by a former Georgia Bulldog

1 - A.J. Green (2013) - 1,426

2 - A.J. Green (2012) - 1,350

3 - Hines Ward (2002) - 1,329

4 - A.J. Green (2015) - 1,297

5 - Hines Ward (2009) - 1,167

6 - Hines Ward (2003) - 1,163

7 - George Pickens (2023) - 1,140

Yes, Pickens had a 17th game, but he didn't catch one in that game. So it evens out.

______________________________________

12 different Bulldogs have caught at least one pass this season in the NFL.

George Pickens (63) Darnell Washington (7)

James Cook (44) Lawrence Cager (4)

D’Andre Swift (39) Nick Chubb (4)

Mecole Hardman (15) Chris Conley (3)

Zamir White (15) Charlie Woerner (3)

Isaiah McKenzie (11) John FitzPatrick (1)

______________________________________

NFL Seasons with Multiple Georgia Bulldogs with 100+-plus tackles, 1994 to present

2006 – Will Witherspoon (112), Sean Jones (111) and Jermaine Phillips (2006)

2013 – Thomas Davis (123), Alec Ogletree (119), Reshad Jones (107) and Dannell Ellerbe (101)

2014 – Alec Ogletree (111) and Thomas Davis (100)

2015 – Reshad Jones (135) and Thomas Davis (105)

2016 – Alec Ogletree (136) and Thomas Davis (106)

2018 – Roquan Smith (121) and Shawn Williams (108)

2019 – Thomas Davis (112), Shawn Williams (112) and Roquan Smith (100)

2021 – Roquan Smith (163) and Tae Crowder (130)

2022 – Roquan Smith (169) and Quay Walker (119)

2023 – Roquan Smith (158) and Quay Walker (118)

______________________________________

From 1982 (when sacks became an official stat) to 1999, no former Georgia player ever reached the 10-sack plateau in an NFL season (Phillip Daniels had the most by a Dawg with 9 in 1999). Mo Lewis was the first Georgia player to have 10 in one season. Since 2000, a former Georgia Bulldog has reached 10 or more sacks 21 times, including two in 2023.

Most sacks in an NFL season by a former Georgia Bulldog

Justin Houston (2014) - 22

Charlie Clemons (2001) - 13.5

Geno Atkins (2012) - 12.5

Charles Johnson (2012) - 12.5

Charles Johnson (2010) - 11.5

Chris Clemons (2012) - 11.5

Chris Clemons (2010) - 11

Chris Clemons (2011) - 11

Justin Houston (2013) - 11

Charles Johnson (2013) - 11

Geno Atkins (2015) - 11

Justin Houston (2019) - 11

Charles Grant (2004) - 10.5

Robert Geathers (2006) - 10.5

Leonard Floyd (2020) - 10.5

Leonard Floyd (2023) - 10.5

Mo Lewis (2000) - 10

Charles Grant (2003) - 10

Justin Houston (2012) - 10

Geno Atkins (2018) - 10

Travon Walker (2023) - 10

In four seasons, Georgia had multiple players with 10 or more sacks, including 2012, when it had four.

2010 - Charles Johnson (11.5) and Chris Clemons (11)

2012 - Geno Atkins (12.5), Charles Johnson (12.5), Chris Clemons (11.5) and Justin Houston (10)

2013 - Justin Houston (11) and Charles Johnson (11)

2023 - Leonard Floyd (10.5) and Travon Walker (10)

______________________________________

17 Different Bulldogs have been credited for at least half a sack this season.

Leonard Floyd (10.5) Malik Herring (1.5)

Travon Walker (10) Jonathan Ledbetter (1.5)

Jalen Carter (6) Roquan Smith (1.5)

Devonte Wyatt (5.5) Robert Beal Jr (1)

Lorenzo Carter (3) John Jenkins (1)

Jordan Davis (2.5) Kelee Ringo (1)

Azeez Ojulari (2.5) Nolan Smith (1)

Quay Walker (2.5) Nakobe Dean (0.5)

Justin Houston (0.5)