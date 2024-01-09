Ryan Montgomery has been taking his time evaluating his options. The 2025 four-star quarterback from Ohio holds close to 30 scholarship offers from around the country. Montgomery has been prolific in his prep career so far. He’s racked up 7,584 yards and 89 touchdowns while rushing for 740 yards and 15 touchdowns. Now that the contact period is close to opening up he’s getting visits lined up. Montgomery tells me that he will be visiting South Carolina on January 20. After visiting coach Shane Beamer’s program he will take a trip to Georgia on January 22. The signal-caller spoke with Rivals about what he’s looking forward to about each visit, his relationship with the coaches and more.

IN HIS WORDS…

On the South Carolina visit:

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the whole staff again and just keep establishing that relationship as they are easily one of the schools I have the best relationship with. They have treated me as their number one guy ever since they’ve been on me. I’m looking forward to keep learning more about the offensive scheme and just enjoying myself down there.”

On the Georgia visit:

“I’m looking forward to establishing that relationship again and just learning more about them and having some honest conversations about where I’m at with them. Also just going back to Athens because it is such a cool campus and they have the best facilities in the country with established success.”

