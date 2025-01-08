The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Big day of additions

Here is the Jan. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Transfer additions

Georgia saw a slew of players declare for the NFL or head elsewhere on Monday.

Tuesday saw a much different story.

The Bulldogs added three key additions from the transfer portal to the 2025 roster. Leading the way is former Texas A&M receiver Noah Thomas, who led the Aggies in receiving this past season.

Thomas, at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, caught 39 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. Expected to be Texas A&M's top receiver in 2025, he will compete for such a role with the Bulldogs instead. Thomas joins former USC receiver Zachariah Branch as transfer additions at the position.

Georgia also added a pair of safeties to the mix, which was needed with Malaki Starks declaring for the draft and Dan Jackson exhausting his years of collegiate eligibility.

Former UAB safety Adrian Maddox briefly committed to Florida before flipping to Georgia. The Conyers native, who began his career at Alabama State, registered 44 tackles and an interception in 11 games this past season.

Georgia also added former Miami safety Jaden Harris, who recorded 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 12 starts in 2024. Maddox and Harris join former USC safety Zion Branch as transfer additions at the position.

Gill enters transfer portal

While Georgia picked up three additions Tuesday, it still lost a player to the transfer portal.

Reserve defensive back Collin Gill is transferring from the program. Gill departs following his lone season at Georgia, after his transfer from Oregon. He appeared in one game for the Bulldogs.

Major changes coming to offensive line

The Georgia offensive line will look very different in 2025.

Four starters are departing to chase their NFL dreams. Tate Ratledge and and Dylan Fairchild recently declared for the NFL draft. Xavier Truss finished his college eligibility and Jared Wilson plans to participate in the Senior Bowl, ending his collegiate career.

That leaves 2025 with Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris and Earnest Greene III as the only offensive linemen with starting experience.

Huge upset

The Georgia men's basketball team might finally be legit.

The Bulldogs upset No. 6 Kentucky 82-69 at Stegeman Coliseum Tuesday evening. The win gives Georgia a 13-2 overall record and a 1-1 record in the SEC. The Bulldogs now rank 29th in the NET rankings and are 2-2 against Quadrant 1 teams.

“It's a big-time win in my opinion, because there were times last year where we'd get all the way to the end, and we would drop those big-time wins,” Silas Demary Jr. said. “Being able to get over that hump against those ranked opponents and get those quad-one wins … it just shows the kind of growth we’ve seen in our program and the growth in the guys willing to put the work in every day.”

Hoops team talks win