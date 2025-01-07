Major changes coming for Georgia's offensive line

The announcement on Wilson comes on the heels of the announcement by starting left guard Dylan Fairchild that he intends to leave early for the NFL.

On Tuesday, junior Jared Wilson accepted an invitation to play in the upcoming Senior Bowl in Mobile, signaling he intends to leave early for the NFL Draft.

Georgia’s offensive line will have a brand-new look in 2025.

Wilson becomes the fourth Bulldog to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl (Feb. 1), joining Tate Ratledge, Arian Smith, and Smael Mondon.

Others could be forthcoming.

Barring any more attrition, Micah Morris, Monroe Freeling, and Earnest Greene III are the only Bulldog offensive linemen with any starting experience.

Wilson’s departure would make Drew Bobo the likely center replacement, followed by redshirt freshman Malachi Toliver.

Figuring out their replacements will now become a priority for coaches come spring.

A pair of returning interior linemen include redshirt freshman Jamal Meriweather and Marques Easley, who were listed as the top backups to Fairchild at left guard on Georgia’s Sugar Bowl depth chart.

Other offensive line options include Nyier Daniels (right tackle), Bo Hugley (left tackle), Jahzare Jackson (left tackle), Daniel Calhoun (right guard), Marcus Harrison and Michael Uini.

The Bulldogs signed five offensive linemen in their 2025 class: Mason Short, Juan Gaston Jr., Dennis Uzochukwu, Cortez Smith, and Dontrell Glover.