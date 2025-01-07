Bulldogs add Miami safety Jaden Harris

Georgia has reached into the transfer portal to add Miami safety Jaden Harris.

The Atlanta native just completed his redshirt season with the Hurricanes, starting 12 games.

Harris played his high school ball at Riverwood High School.

He finished the season with 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

Safety is a big need for the Bulldogs after losing Malaki Starks to the NFL Draft.

Harris made two starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

Last year, Harris had seven tackles, one half-sack, and one interception in the season opener against Florida (Aug. 31).

Other top games included a five-tackle effort against Florida A&M and a six-tackle effort with one sack against South Florida.