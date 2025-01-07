Georgia defensive back Collin Gill enters transfer portal

The transformation of Georgia's defensive back room continues.

Reserve defensive back Collin Gill has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Gill transferred to Georgia from Oregon last summer. He redshirted for the Ducks in 2023.

In 2024, Gill appeared in just one game for the Bulldogs.

Gill is the fifth Georgia safety who will be departing the program. He joins Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson (NFL) and fellow transfers Jake Pope and Justyn Rhett.

Georgia has added transfer safeties Zion Branch, Jaden Harris, and Adrian Maddox from the transfer portal over the past few days.