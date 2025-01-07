Georgia flips UAB transfer safety Adrian Maddox from Florida

Georgia got its man after all.

UAB transfer safety Adrian Maddox has committed to Georgia. Maddox originally committed to Florida out of the transfer portal on Sunday, but he has now flipped to the Bulldogs.

Maddox originally hails from Conyers. He began his college career at Alabama State before transferring to UAB.

In his one and only season at UAB, Maddox played in 11 games and registered 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

Maddox now joins a Georgia safety room that has undergone a facelift this offseason.

Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson are off to test the NFL waters. Jake Pope and Justyn Rhett have entered the transfer portal, with Pope having committed to UNLV.

The Bulldogs have also added Zion Branch and Jaden Harris as safeties out of the transfer portal.