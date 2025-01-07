Bulldogs add leading TAMU wide receiver Noah Thomas

The Georgia Bulldogs added another piece to its wide receiver room with the addition of Noah Thomas, formerly of Texas A&M.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Thomas was the leading receiver last year for the Aggies with 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was expected to be the top receiver for Texas A&M next fall.

Instead, he’ll help fortify a receiving corps for the Bulldogs, who added former five-star Zachariah Branch from Southern Cal on Sunday.

Twice this year, Thomas surpassed 100 yards in receiving in games, catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. Against Auburn, Thomas had five catches for 124 yards and two scores.

During his three seasons in College Station, Thomas dealt with several injuries but still appeared in 35 of 38 games with 25 starts.

Over that time, he caught 73 passes for 984 yards and 15 scores.

He’ll have one year of eligibility.