The Daily Recap: WR health improves ahead of Florida game

Here is the Oct. 27 edition of The Daily Recap.

Injury update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is expecting at least one key contributor to be back in the fold for Saturday’s game against Florida. Receiver Arian Smith, who has been dealing with a knee contusion, has a good chance to be available.

"Yeah, we're hoping to get Arian back. He's been closer each week, and it's a lower leg contusion that's really bothering him when he plants and runs,” Smart said. “He's much closer this week. He's been on about a 50 percent pitch count. He's been repping with the twos. He's getting reps, and I think he's looked better this week than he has in the past. We've got to hope that continues the rest of the week.”

Smith has missed the past five games due to the injury.

Smart added that receivers Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) should see additional playing time after playing limited snaps against Kentucky.

"Jermaine has been bothered by the groin. He's fought through that. He's not 100 percent. Justin Robinson has a little bit of a hamstring now, so he's banged up. (Dominick Blaylock) is still out, so I feel like we're better off than we were going into the Auburn game, but I don't feel like we're near where we need to be in terms of wide receivers,” Smart said. “But I do think Arian will be back, and (Rosemy-Jacksaint) has done a good job this week. Jermaine has been out there practicing. Just those three alone is a huge boost."

A looming quarterback decision

Brent Rollins wrote that Georgia will have a big decision to make for Saturday’s game against Florida. Does Smart continue to start Stetson Bennett at quarterback or go back to JT Daniels?

Rollins broke down the numbers for each of the two quarterbacks. Ultimately, he assessed the Bulldogs are blessed with two starting caliber quarterbacks as opposed to a starter and a backup. One critical factor that Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will need to decide is what kind of identity they want the offense to look like.

“It's quite obvious there's a distinction between the two quarterbacks from a mobility perspective,” Rollins wrote. “Thus, assuming they get many of their weapons on the outside back this week and moving forward, do they want to be a screen/short game/drop-back with some play-action/slightly more pass heavy team with Daniels? Or do they want to be a run dominant/heavy play-action team that has the quarterback run game at its disposal when it wants/needs to? What identity do they think they need to claim the ultimate prize?”