The Daily Recap: WR health improves ahead of Florida game

Injury update
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is expecting at least one key contributor to be back in the fold for Saturday’s game against Florida. Receiver Arian Smith, who has been dealing with a knee contusion, has a good chance to be available.
"Yeah, we're hoping to get Arian back. He's been closer each week, and it's a lower leg contusion that's really bothering him when he plants and runs,” Smart said. “He's much closer this week. He's been on about a 50 percent pitch count. He's been repping with the twos. He's getting reps, and I think he's looked better this week than he has in the past. We've got to hope that continues the rest of the week.”
Smith has missed the past five games due to the injury.
Smart added that receivers Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) should see additional playing time after playing limited snaps against Kentucky.
"Jermaine has been bothered by the groin. He's fought through that. He's not 100 percent. Justin Robinson has a little bit of a hamstring now, so he's banged up. (Dominick Blaylock) is still out, so I feel like we're better off than we were going into the Auburn game, but I don't feel like we're near where we need to be in terms of wide receivers,” Smart said. “But I do think Arian will be back, and (Rosemy-Jacksaint) has done a good job this week. Jermaine has been out there practicing. Just those three alone is a huge boost."
A looming quarterback decision
Brent Rollins wrote that Georgia will have a big decision to make for Saturday’s game against Florida. Does Smart continue to start Stetson Bennett at quarterback or go back to JT Daniels?
Rollins broke down the numbers for each of the two quarterbacks. Ultimately, he assessed the Bulldogs are blessed with two starting caliber quarterbacks as opposed to a starter and a backup. One critical factor that Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will need to decide is what kind of identity they want the offense to look like.
“It's quite obvious there's a distinction between the two quarterbacks from a mobility perspective,” Rollins wrote. “Thus, assuming they get many of their weapons on the outside back this week and moving forward, do they want to be a screen/short game/drop-back with some play-action/slightly more pass heavy team with Daniels? Or do they want to be a run dominant/heavy play-action team that has the quarterback run game at its disposal when it wants/needs to? What identity do they think they need to claim the ultimate prize?”
Speaking of quarterbacks
Smart was asked once again about Daniels’ status for Saturday’s game. And naturally, Smart didn’t divulge whether he would play.
Smart did note that Daniels continues to progress well.
"He’s looked good. He’s done a good job. I would be remiss if I could tell you everything he did today. That’s why, when I hang up this call, I go in and watch it and see it visually with my eyes, because a lot of times in practice, I’m watching it from a defensive perspective,” Smart said. “Then at night, I watch it from a quarterback perspective. I also talk to Coach Monken and the offensive staff about it. He’s done a good job. I wouldn’t say there’s been a lot of limitations in terms of what he can and can’t do."
Smart believes Daniels will be able to pick up where he left off if he’s given the nod.
"Watching Monday's practice, I thought he handled that well. As far as today's, I want to reserve judgment till I see it from the actual tape, but there's nothing there that I noticed as a problem for him,” Smart said. “He moved around in the pocket, made some throws. I didn't see all the periods, because I'm not in both locations, so I'm getting ready to watch that now and see how he does (Wednesday) too."
A good star
Latavious Brini explained what it takes to be good at the star position, the spot he has started and manned all season long.
"You’ve just got to be on your game, to know what everybody’s doing, to be ready to play. That’s the biggest challenge," Brini said. "It’s just a big challenge being ready to put yourself in a predicament. You’ve always got to think about something before it happens. Like Coach always says, just think before anything happens. Just go over everything, every scenario in your head."
Over the years, Smart said the star spot has evolved into a more active position on the defense. It’s not only about defending slot receivers anymore.
"There’s so many perimeter screens," Smart said. "Every play has three plays on it, which is why you see scoring going up, because the offense can be right more often. The star is in the crosshairs of all those plays."
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood compiled Georgia’s midseason snap count totals. Of note, Zamir White and James Cook have almost split the same number of reps at running back. White has been on the field for 140 snaps while Cook has been the back for 139 plays. Of the tight ends and receivers, Brock Bowers has seen the most snaps with 301.
On defense, safety Lewis Cine has seen the most time on the field with 347 plays.
Hometown hospitality
Shawn Preston, the father of receiver recruit Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.), said his family ensured UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton felt at home during a recent visit. The Prestons served Hankton, a Louisiana native, pastalaya and jambalaya. Hankton was also able to take in the young receiver’s homecoming game as well.
