Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton went home over the bye weekend. Hankton went to Louisiana during the Bulldogs' bye week in order to see priority wide receiver target Shazz Preston play for St. James High School.

St. James was hosting its homecoming game and neither the festivities on hand or the performance of Preston disappointed. Preston had seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. The Preston family greeted Hankton at a tailgate before the game and made sure he felt welcomed. Shawn Preston, Shazz's father, recapped the visit for UGASports.