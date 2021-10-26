Tuesday quarterback update

As expected, Kirby Smart was asked questions about the status of quarterback JT Daniels for Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Both Daniels and Stetson Bennett continue to split reps, as Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken determine who ultimately gets the start.

In the meantime, Smart said both quarterbacks are getting plenty of quality looks.

“I think between the 1 and 2 reps, you can get plenty of reps for two quarterbacks. Our 1s get a little more than our 2s. You can go 50-50, you can go 70-30, 60-40,” Smart said. “We prescribe that as the week goes on. Carson Beck is taking less reps this week because JT is taking more reps. The combination of Stetson and JT, (we need) to get them both prepared, because they’re our two quarterbacks right now.”

Daniels has missed the past three games since suffering a Grade 1 lat strain a month ago at Vanderbilt.

Bennett has led the top-ranked Bulldogs to three consecutive victories since then. But now that Daniels is apparently healthy, the Bulldogs are using their game week prep for the Gators to determine if Daniels is ready to regain his starting role.

"He’s looked good. He’s done a good job. I would be remiss if I could tell you everything he did today. That’s why, when I hang up this call, I go in and watch it and see it visually with my eyes, because a lot of times in practice, I’m watching it from a defensive perspective,” Smart said. “Then at night, I watch it from a quarterback perspective. I also talk to Coach Monken and the offensive staff about it. He’s done a good job. I wouldn’t say there’s been a lot of limitations in terms of what he can and can’t do."

If Daniels does get the call, Smart does not believe the redshirt junior will have any trouble adjusting to the speed of the game.

"Watching Monday's practice, I thought he handled that well. As far as today's, I want to reserve judgment till I see it from the actual tape, but there's nothing there that I noticed as a problem for him,” Smart said. “He moved around in the pocket, made some throws. I didn't see all the periods, because I'm not in both locations, so I'm getting ready to watch that now and see how he does (Wednesday) too."