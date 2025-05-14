Cole Cubelic ranks Georgia's offensive line as SEC's best

Despite what the SEC Championship and No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff might say, last season's Georgia team didn't look like those of the recent past.

There were weaknesses on the team that had previously been strengths. They had lost games in a fashion that they previously hadn't. One of the biggest issues for last season's Georgia team was the offensive line.

The Bulldogs' front five took a step back, despite having returned four of the five starters from the year before. That regression was noticeable, with it being made crystal clear via the running game, where Georgia finished last season ranked 102nd in rushing offense nationally, averaging 124.4 yards per game.

Yet, even with the struggles, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic is betting on the Bulldogs to bounce back. So much so that he has predicted Georgia to have the SEC's No. 1-ranked offensive line unit.

"I think last year is a bit of an anomaly for Georgia," Cubelic said. "Right this second, I am going with Georgia as the No. 1 group. I think injuries got in the way."

Cubelic, the former Auburn offensive lineman, explained how injuries prevented Georgia's 2024 front five from ever being able to build continuity. While they didn't have as many starters miss games as other teams across the country, they did have several guys play in games after being limited or, in some cases, held out of practice completely. Which could lead to what Cubelic described as a "shitshow."

While there is no way of projecting injuries, Cubelic is projecting that even after losing four starters from last season, UGA still has top talent in the room.

Thanks to the injuries last season, many of Georgia's projected starters this year saw action a year prior. Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris - the projected starters at left tackle and left guard by Cubelic - are just two examples.

Then there is Drew Bobo. The former three-star recruit and son of Mike Bobo is now set to become Georgia's starting center after the loss of Jared Wilson.

"Bobo played over 200 snaps last year, he's been the No.2 guy for a while, he understands the offense, obviously, if any kid on there can understand that offense, it could be him," Cubelic said.

The rising redshirt junior played in all 14 games last season, while making his first two career starts in the absence of Wilson.

The only real unknown quantities in terms of game experience for Georgia's offensive line will come at right guard. Cubelic projects Daniel Calhoun or Marcus Harrison to take over the position that was manned by Tate Rateledge.

Yet, even with two players who have yet to record their first career start at Georgia, Cubelic called the Bulldogs' lone returning starter, Earnest Greene, the "Hail Mary" of the group.

"I am going to give Earnest Greene a little bit of a pass, ..." Cubelic said. "I've seen great football in this kid. It's out there. The film of Earnest Greene being dominant is there. Consistently can it come back? Maybe, if it does, I think Georgia's got a chance to be the best offensive line in the SEC."

Greene was one of those who struggled with injuries throughout last season, which, as you would expect, affected his play. Now, as he is the top returning starter upfront for Georgia, the Bulldogs will hope that not only can he remain healthy but also lead the group.

"I also think Kirby Smart, Stacy Searels, Mike Bobo all want to go out there and prove that last year was an anomaly and not what it's going to be moving forward."