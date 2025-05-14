Preview: Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia

It’s the final weekend of the regular season, and there’s a lot at stake for both Georgia and visiting Texas A&M.

For the Aggies, it’s been a disastrous season.

A preseason No. 1, Texas A&M has struggled from the outset, and after last weekend’s home sweep at the hands of last-place Missouri, the Aggies find themselves 27-23, and a mere 10-17 in SEC play.

Whatever slim chance the Aggies have of earning an NCAA bid, at the very least, depends on them winning this weekend’s series against the Bulldogs, plus making a run at next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Georgia, meanwhile, has much higher goals.

The Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11) are already likely hosts for one of the 16 NCAA Regionals, but can sew up one of the top eight seeds and hosting rights throughout the tournament with a series win over Texas A&M.

Srill, Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said Wednesday he’s not focused on those scenarios. His focus is simply on getting his Bulldogs to start playing their best baseball and stop beating themselves with mistakes that can cost games.

“Yeah, we don't even talk about it. It's kind of like I've told them, you need to have the mindset that the regionals start Thursday night at 6:02 right here. That’s our mindset,” Johnson said. “There's no other way to get ready for it and have that mindset. So, more than worry about standings or wins, you better play a good, clean ball game on Thursday night.”

However, the Bulldogs aren’t naïve, either.

When asked about potentially earning a national seed and hosting rights throughout the tournament, outfielder Nolan McCarthy said, “That would be huge.”

McCarty speaks with experience.

Last year his former team, Kentucky, took advantage of its national seed and rode it to Omaha and the College World Series for the first time in school history.

Georgia, which hasn’t made it since 2008, came close. The Bulldogs finished one out away from the College World Series before falling to North Carolina State in Game 3 of the Athens Super Regionals.

“We can't look too far ahead. Super Regionals are a long way away. We’ve got one game tomorrow and that's all we're really focused on, just winning tomorrow night,” catcher Henry Hunter said. “We’ll just let that kind of thing take care of itself. I mean, when you win, it all handles itself. We’re just trying to play our best ball down the stretch and be at our best in May and June.”

It’s easy to understand Johnson’s concern.

In last weekend’s series loss at Alabama, the Bulldogs rolled to a 19-3 victory in Game 1. However, after that, base running mistakes and too many runners left on base led to Georgia dropping the series, 2-1.

“As you go back and I'm able to look at everything from the weekend, we need to execute a couple more pitches. Obviously, the offense needs to get back on track all the way,” Johnson said. “We left way too many runners on base, I guess, whatever day that was. It feels like a month ago. On Sunday, we had opportunities. It wasn't that we didn't have opportunities. We just didn't get them in.”