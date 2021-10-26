Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

On defending the wheel route

The wheel route. It’s a play Florida ran to near perfection last year against Georgia. Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning are still having nightmares about it. For Bulldog fans, it was difficult to watch. The Gators ran the play successfully eight times to their backs for over 200 yards of offense. Those are numbers Smart said Tuesday his top-ranked Bulldogs cannot afford to allow again. “You’d have to define the term. I know the layman’s term is a wheel route, but there are a lot of different ways to describe that wheel route,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “They really did a great job, and we really did a poor job of covering that. Ninety percent of that is eye control. If you look at the right thing, then you tend to cover the thing.” However, it’s not always that simple. “There’s also the eye, but there's also making the play. Sometimes the guy is just better than you, and he goes up and gets it, or you’re not even covering him, which is a lack of discipline, or we’re not doing a good job of coaches as far as what we’re playing,” Smart said. “I can’t tell you it won’t happen again, because they run the same plays this year as they did last year.” Although Smart acknowledges he and Georgia’s defensive coaches have worked on defending the play, Georgia’s coach warned that focusing solely on stopping the wheel would be a mistake. "We’re not changing our entire defense because of that. We’ve got answers for it, but there are things that can hurt you when you just play for the wheel that can hurt you in other ways. I certainly don’t want to give up explosive plays, whether that’s a back out of the backfield, a tight end, a receiver, whatever it is, so we’re going to do all we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Smart said. “They also lead the country in rushing yards per attempt, so you can only protect the wheel so much, when they’re running for six and seven yards per clip."

Injury update

Smart said wide receiver Arian Smith (knee contusion) continues to improve and believes he will be ready for Saturday’s game against Florida. "Yeah, we're hoping to get Arian back. He's been closer each week, and it's a lower leg contusion that's really bothering him when he plants and runs,” Smart said. “He's much closer this week. He's been on about a 50 percent pitch count. He's been repping with the twos. He's getting reps, and I think he's looked better this week than he has in the past. We've got to hope that continues the rest of the week.” Smith has missed the last five games with the injury. Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) also continue to improve and should be able to handle more reps Saturday, after seeing only brief action last week against Kentucky. "Jermaine has been bothered by the groin. He's fought through that. He's not 100 percent. Justin Robinson has a little bit of a hamstring now, so he's banged up. (Dominick Blaylock) is still out, so I feel like we're better off than we were going into the Auburn game, but I don't feel like we're near where we need to be in terms of wide receivers,” Smart said. “But I do think Arian will be back, and (Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint) has done a good job this week. Jermaine has been out there practicing. Just those three alone is a huge boost."

McConkey watched last year's Georgia-Florida game from the stands

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey attended his first Georgia-Florida game last year in Jacksonville. However, his seat was no different than those of approximately 75,000 other fans. “I didn’t travel last year, but I was in the stands watching them,” McConkey said. “Before, I'd just watched it on TV, but this was the first one I'd been to.” Other than the final score, McConkey enjoyed the show. “It was crazy,” said McConkey, who leads all Bulldog wide receivers with 17 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns. “I just had to be there supporting my team,” he said. “It wasn’t the same as being on the field, but it was a fun experience, even though I was in the stands.”

Charleston Southern game set for noon

The Saturday, Nov. 20, non-conference game between Georgia and Charleston Southern will kick off at noon, according to an announcement Tuesday by the SEC. The game will be carried on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+. As part of the SEC-ESPN contract, ESPN has the right to air at least one non-conference game per school on ESPN+.

