Ryland Zaborowski update

First baseman/designated hitter Ryland Zaborowski appears to be progressing from the elbow injury he suffered three weeks ago against Oklahoma.

Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson has his fingers crossed.

“We're trending, we're trending into, probably not Game 1. I'm not going to say not for sure. I'm just saying that one's really iffy for Thursday,” Johnson said before practice Wednesday. “He had a good day yesterday. I can say these things are hiccups, and they’re day-to-day. It will be a game-time decision all weekend with him.”

Zaborowski, who is batting .368 with 16 homers and 58 RBI, hasn’t played since the April 26 game against Oklahoma when he suffered the injury while making a relay throw from right field.

Although it’s questionable on whether or not the senior will be able to return to the field, getting his bat back into the lineup would be a huge deal for the Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11), who hope to wrap up a national seed by taking at least two of three games this weekend from visiting Texas A&M.

From a swing perspective, Johnson said Zaborowski, who was seen still wearing a compression sleeve over his right arm, seems to be doing well.

“His swing looked good yesterday, I'll say that,” Johnson said. “But I mean, you've got to make sure that after two days of doing it, and how swelling, how range of motion, I mean, all those things come into play.”