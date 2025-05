MARIETTA, Ga. - Numerous factors drew Kealan Jones to Georgia.

The four-star safety from Sprayberry has a strong relationship with safeties coach Travaris Robinson. An intense spring practice visit on March 15 went a long way in Jones eventually pledging to Georgia one month later.

But there's a mindset from head coach Kirby Smart that also resonated with Jones, playing a major role in his decision to become a Bulldog.