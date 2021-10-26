What makes a good Star? Smart, Brini explain

No defensive position encapsulates modern college football quite like Georgia's star position. As Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart explained, that player is at the center of what the opposing offense wants to do. He's the read on RPOs, the extra man in the box, the player that needs to be accounted for in the offense's blocking scheme. Unlike the stars in the sky, players who can perform well at the star position can be seen day or night. In Latavious Brini, Georgia has a star who has shined throughout most of the 2021 season.

To the outside eye, the star position appears to be equivalent to a nickel corner. Smart said there's much more to it than that. He's seen the position "morph" during his time as a coach. "There’s so many perimeter screens," Smart said. "Every play has three plays on it, which is why you see scoring going up, because the offense can be right more often. The star is in the crosshairs of all those plays." Brini got his first crack at the position in last year's Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. He responded with five tackles, two for loss, and a pass breakup. This season has seen Brini carry over that momentum. Through seven games, he's notched 21 total tackles. Brini has also recorded five pass breakups, tied for the team lead. Two of those, against Clemson and Auburn, prevented touchdowns in the back of the end zone. Other teams have at times made it a point to go after Brini. Per Pro Football Focus, Brini leads the Bulldogs with 23 passes targeted at him this season. In five SEC games, he's averaged a PFF grade of 66.6.



Brini said his size and physicality benefit him as a star. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he has the athleticism to cover receivers, as well as the frame to battle offensive linemen when needed. "You’ve just got to be on your game, to know what everybody’s doing, to be ready to play. That’s the biggest challenge," Brini said. "It’s just a big challenge being ready to put yourself in a predicament. You’ve always got to think about something before it happens. Like Coach always says, just think before anything happens. Just go over everything, every scenario in your head." With more experience at the star spot, Brini has gained more confidence. He said he's trusting his technique and his ability Against Florida, the star role will be of vital importance. With Florida's potent ground game, spearheaded by quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Brini will be tasked with setting the edge and spilling everything back inside to Georgia's interior defenders. In Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon, Georgia's star will be asked to shine once again.

