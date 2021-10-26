We've reached a point in the season when what wasn't a thing is now definitely a thing, no matter how much it is downplayed. Coming into the season, JT Daniels was the established—and verbalized by Kirby Smart—number one quarterback.

Well, Daniels has now missed four games and a funny thing happened. Relegated to number three on the depth chart in the offseason, Stetson Bennett stepped up and has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football, leading the Bulldogs to dominate wins over ranked opponents in Daniels' absence.

Now that Daniels is throwing without pain, who is going to be Georgia's quarterback this week? In the end, all personnel decisions begin and end with Smart so what will he do?

Let's examine the two options in detail and then answer the question.