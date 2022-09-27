The Daily Recap: 'Hopefully, we get both those guys back this week'
Receivers getting close to a return
Georgia is hoping to soon see receivers AD Mitchell (ankle) and Arian Smith (ankle) return to the lineup. Head coach Kirby Smart gave updates on both players’ progress heading into this weekend's game against Missouri.
“Arian is getting better, better, and better. He ran some last week. He put up some good (GPS) numbers,” Smart said. “He’s not planting (Monday), at least he wasn’t planting and cutting last week but we felt like he was getting in better shape. He was able to do more in practice, and we’ll find out today where he is. He probably is a little ahead of AD, but AD has a shot as well. Hopefully, we get both those guys back this week.”
Smart also noted that defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s ankle injury has improved as well.
“He was much better going into the (Kent State) game, and hopefully he'll be able to play this week. It’s just a nagging ankle injury that he’s struggled to get over,” Smart said. “It’s tough when you’re a defensive lineman because you’re dealing with 700 pounds being pressed on you."
Questions at star
With Javon Bullard arrested for suspicion of DUI over the weekend, it’s possible Georgia will be forced to tinker with its lineup at star. Tykee Smith could see some extended game action at the position if Bullard faces a suspension.
"I think Tykee does a good job," Smart said. "He's physical. He's tough at the point (of attack). I don't know that he's 100 percent back but he's been practicing really well. Like I told you a couple of weeks ago, he's hit some high speeds and has done a good job."
Rumors vs. Facts
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down Georgia’s defensive performance and the offensive attack from Saturday’s game against Kent State.
Smart offered up his opinion on the running backs’ performance through the first four games of the season.
Rivals250 defensive back Jalyn Crawford (Parkview/Lilburn, Ga.) visited Georgia for its win over Kent State.
