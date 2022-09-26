That leaves the No. 1 Bulldogs thin at one of the most important positions on the defense. Kirby Smart and company are working to shore up that spot heading into a road clash with Missouri.

William Poole has been away from the team for over a week now. Georgia's main Star so far this year, Javon Bullard, encountered his own issues when University of Georgia police arrested him for several driving-related offenses following Saturday's win over Kent State.

Georgia is losing Stars like a driver going from the darkness of the countryside to the bright lights of the big city.

If Bullard is indeed suspended for the Missouri game, that leaves the Bulldogs with several different options at star. Tykee Smith is an obvious candidate to fill the position, although he has played sparingly in meaningful action in 2022.

"I think Tykee does a good job," Smart said. "He's physical. He's tough at the point (of attack). I don't know that he's 100 percent back but he's been practicing really well. Like I told you a couple of weeks ago, he's hit some high speeds and has done a good job."

Starting safety Christopher Smith could slide down to the spot, leaving the safety positions to Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson. Kamari Lassiter and Marcus Washington are two other names who have played at the position in practice.

The Bulldog staff cross-trains players at multiple positions every week in practice. That's especially true in the secondary, where players can rotate between corner, safety, and Star.

"It doesn't matter the position. You're trying to get the best 11 or 22 or 33 when you count special teams on the field," Smart said. "We stick people at Money. We stick people at corner. We move them all around. In spread offenses, the receivers can be inside, the tight-ends can be outside. So what you might call a corner is a guy on the outside. Well, our safeties play on the outside."

There are several qualities that make a good Star. Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said first and foremost, a star has to be able to cover the quicker players that line up at slot receiver.

Corner Kelee Ringo echoed the necessities of that skill set. He also noted the versatility required to excel at the position.

"It’s a difficult position to be able to play, of course, playing in the slot, being able to cover faster receivers as well. You have to be a tough guy to be able to play it," Ringo said. " It’s an easy spot for the quarterback to be able to get the ball in the slot. It’s really being able to get to the ball in general. You have to be physical with bigger linemen and also play as a linebacker as well."

The Star situation is Georgia's biggest test of depth to date in this 2022 season. With the training they receive in practice, the Bulldogs have confidence in whoever is tasked with filling those shoes.

"Coach Smart, Coach [Will] Muschamp, and all the coaches on the defensive side do a great job of coaching those players up and making them play at the standard here at Georgia," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "I feel like whoever goes in at that position will be able to play at a high level."