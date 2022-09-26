Head coach Kirby Smart said he was “disappointed” with sophomore star Javon Bullard following his arrest early Sunday morning on seven misdemeanor vehicle charges, including underage driving under the influence.

“I’m disappointed in Javon, I hate it for him,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Missouri. “He comes from a wonderful family, but he made a poor decision and will be dealt with internally.”

Whether or not Bullard’s punishment will include a suspension, Smart was not exactly clear.

“We have a process here we go through,” Smart said. “We have a committee that he goes in front of, the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, Senior Deputy of Athletic). That’s what I mean by it will be handled internally. There’s still a lot in the air there.”

Bullard was booked into the Athens Clarke County jail at 4:57 a.m. after his arrest by UGA police and later released at 8:30 a.m. on bonds totaling $4,250.00.

According to UGA police, Bullard registered blood alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148 on a breath analyzer.

Per the report, police noticed Bullard’s phone flashlight on the right side of his head as he turned right onto River Road. Police stated he drove into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Bullard was alone in the vehicle and per the report stumbled against the door upon exiting.

Along with the underage DUI, Bullard was charged with not having a license, improper turning, furnishing, possession of alcoholic beverage by persons under 21, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights, and holding a wireless device.