“He was much better going into the (Kent State) game, and hopefully he'll be able to play this week. It’s just a nagging ankle injury that he’s struggled to get over,” Smart said. “It’s tough when you’re a defensive lineman because you’re dealing with 700 pounds being pressed on you."

“Arian is getting better, better, and better. He ran some last week. He put up some good (GPS) numbers. He’s not planting today, at least he wasn’t planting and cutting last week but we felt like he was getting in better shape,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game with Missouri (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). “He was able to do more in practice, and we’ll find out today where he is. He probably is a little ahead of AD, but AD has a shot as well. Hopefully, we get both those guys back this week.”

…Smart said he had no problem with the performance of his running backs against Kent State: “All our backs played really well in that game. They play a different front, and we had some tough looks. So, I think if you just go merely off statistics, it's hard to go because sometimes they don't get the same looks, meaning the defense is not the same,” Smart said. “Sometimes the play call is not the same. And sometimes they stunt or move, and a guy might miss something. But I'm very pleased with all three backs and the things they've done. And to be honest with you: Branson, we've got to keep trying to bring him along and get him ready, because he's got a physical skill set that we need.”

…Smart was asked what barriers are keeping freshman running back Branson Robinson from getting more carries: “It's the barriers of the three guys in front of him that have a lot of playing experience, have a lot of availability, understand things. I mean, I think we do a good job of putting the best players on the field,” Smart said. “And as he continues to grow and get better and understand things, then he gets more opportunities. You earn that by what you do in practice. And the biggest thing Branson has jumped up in is special teams. He's taken on a more serious role in regard to those and continuing to get better as a back.”

…Smart was asked to assess his main three middle linebacker group of Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, and Trezman Marshall: “I’m very pleased with those guys as leaders, football players. They work and practice really hard. All of them do. I mean, the guys you don't get to see on Saturday, they practice hard, too. They come out there and get better,” Smart said. “You didn't see Smael and Pop much last year, and they were out there practicing really hard. Jalon Walker, Sorey, Rian, Trezmen. All those guys, they've done a tremendous job of getting better with each and every practice, each and every day. And I think that unit continues to practice well and play well. And we'll play as many as we need to play.”

…Smart had positive words about freshman defensive lineman Bear Alexander: “In his progression, he's practiced against better people every day, being over on the scout team for whatever, I don't know what he spends, 50 percent or 30 percent of his time, he goes against our offensive line. So, the number one way to create value is to go against really good people and prove you can compete at a high level, and you can sustain that level,” Smart said. “Last week was his best week of doing that. Now, what will he do this week, how will he respond to it? I don't know. But he has progressed slowly. He obviously had to deal with a shoulder surgery. So, he didn't get to go through Spring. That probably set him back some. But he has evolved and gotten better just like we want all our guys to do. He's also gotten a little more opportunity because of injuries to other people.”

…Smart said he’s keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian and any potential effect it may have on Georgia’s travel plans to Missouri: “I just really started noticing it last night,” Smart said. “It affected a lot of high school games down there and guys that we're currently recruiting, but not much information right now to know exactly how it will affect us this far up.”

…Smart had no comment on the coaching change at Georgia Tech: “I'm worried about Missouri. That's all I can tell you. I don't have a lot to say. I mean, since that game, my eyes have been on Missouri and concentrated on them, getting ready to play them,” he said. “I wouldn't be the head coach at Georgia if I was worried about other things. I owe it to our team and our university to concentrate on what I can control.”