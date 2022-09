Jalyn Crawford is a standout defensive back for Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Crawford has been recruited by Georgia for the better part of the last year. No official offer has been extended yet, but it feels like just a matter of time.

The four-star cornerback already has offers from seven SEC programs, including LSU and Texas A&M. Crawford was back in Athens this past weekend to take in a Georgia gameday environment. UGASports received a report from Crawford on the visit and how things went during his trip.