On one hand, head coach Kirby Smart will tell you there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Georgia’s run game.

In regard to how the Bulldog coaches evaluate their running backs, Smart said Monday, “I think we're successful in the run game,” adding, “we think we hit our goals.”

Now, as far as being explosive, Smart acknowledged critics might have a point. But ultimately, when asked to assess the play of his running backs four games into the 2022 campaign, he’s not nearly as concerned about the play of his backfield as some certainly seem to be.

“We certainly could be much more explosive in the run game and improve in that area. But, you know, when you have the number of explosive plays we've had on the year, you have to weigh whether that's a run, a pass, a screen, what—who are you and who is your identity,” Smart said. “And I think that's starting to play itself out for us a little bit. And I think we've got a really physical offensive line. And I think teams play us a certain way. And we're going to go off how teams play us.”

Based strictly on the statistics, Georgia’s rushing numbers aren’t quite what Bulldog fans have grown accustomed to.

Entering Saturday’s game at Missouri (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC in rushing offense with an average of 181 yards per game (5.44 ypc). That sits fifth in the SEC behind Alabama (7.29), Ole Miss (5.79), LSU (5.48), and Florida (5.48).

Georgia’s 13 rushing touchdowns are just two off the conference high of 15 shared by Tennessee and Ole Miss.

“I think we’re doing pretty well, actually,” running back Kenny McIntosh said. “We’ve been able to run the ball—I wouldn’t say quite how we’d like to—but we’ve been able to run the ball in between the tackles, outside and stuff like that. I think we’re doing well, catching it and stuff like that. We’re doing our jobs and that’s what we’re going to need from everyone.”

However, McIntosh said the entire backfield would like to be breaking more long runs.

Not counting tight end Brock Bowers’ 75-yard run last week, the longest gain by a Bulldog running back was a 27-yarder last week by Kendall Milton against Kent State.

McIntosh’s longest run was a 12-yard effort against Kent State. Daijun Edwards had an 18-yard run at South Carolina, while Branson Robinson's best was an 11-yard pickup at South Carolina.

“That (the long runs) has to come with patience, things like that. It’s going to come,” McIntosh said. “The more we practice and compete throughout the week, it’s going to come—there’s no doubt about that.”

Milton leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 37 carries for 208 yards (5.6 average), followed by Edwards with 26 carries for 153 yards.

Edwards led the Bulldogs last week with 12 carries for a team-high 73 yards and has yet to be knocked for a loss yet this year.

“All our backs played really well in that game. They play a different front, and we had some tough looks. So, I think if you just go merely off statistics, it's hard to go because sometimes they don't get the same looks, meaning the defense is not the same,” Smart said. “Sometimes the play call is not the same. And sometimes they stunt or move, and a guy might miss something. But I'm very pleased with all three backs and the things they've done. And to be honest with you, Branson, we've got to keep trying to bring him along and get him ready because he's got a physical skill set that we need.”

But Robinson has more work to do, too.

When asked what barriers were keeping Robinson from making a depth chart jump, Smart said it’s more about the players in front of him.

“It’s the barriers of the three guys in front of him that have a lot of playing experience, have a lot of availability, understand things. I mean, I think we do a good job of putting the best players on the field,” Smart said. “As he continues to grow and get better and understand things, then he gets more opportunities. You earn that by what you do in practice. And the biggest thing Branson has jumped up in is special teams. He's taken on a more serious role in regard to those and continuing to get better as a back.”