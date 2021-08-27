The Daily Recap: Going after 20 sacks
Here is the Aug. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Anderson sets a lofty goal
After his pro day in March, Azeez Ojulari predicted that Adam Anderson would have 10 sacks this season.
Anderson, however, is shooting for a bigger number.
“Azeez said 10. I don’t know if my goal is unrealistic, but I’m going to say 20,” Anderson said. “If you go for something smaller, then you’re really not getting anything out of it.”
If Anderson came remotely close to 20 he’d hold the school record. Jarvis Jones owns the record after recording 14.5 sacks in 2012.
Anderson figures to play a versatile role this year. In addition to outside linebacker duties, he will man the star position in certain packages and situations. Anderson believes he’s been well prepared for this moment.
“When you come to the University of Georgia, they're going to teach you and put you in the best prediction of where you can play,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I play from outside linebacker, to putting my hand in the ground, to coverage when it comes to the star position. It just all depends on different game situations, but I’m more comfortable putting my hand in the ground, because at the end of the day, I just want to get after the quarterback.”
Projected depth chart
Anthony Dasher put together his depth chart prediction for the season opener against Clemson. Due to injuries, Dasher left off Tykee Smith (foot), Darnell Washington (foot), Arik Gilbert (personal) and Dominick Blaylock (ACL).
Dasher’s first-team offensive line, from left to right, is left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Justin Shaffer, center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Warren McClendon.
At running back, Dasher wrote plenty of backs should see the ball against the Tigers.
“Zamir White is expected to get the start next week, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will get most of the carries,” Dasher wrote. “Look for the Bulldogs to rotate their backs even more than last year, with James Cook, Kendall Milton, and Kenny McIntosh each getting plenty of opportunities to show what they can do.”
Podlesny earns scholarship
Place-kicker Jack Podlesny confirmed that he earned a scholarship that will remain throughout the remainder of his time at Georgia. Podlesny started as a walk-on before winning the place-kicking job last preseason.
Podlesny made 13 of 16 field goal attempts, including a 53-yard game-winner against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “It was always a goal of mine once I got to Georgia. I was going to work my butt off and someday get put on scholarship to pay for school. Now I’m here.”
Daniel suffers injury
Cornerback David Daniel suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a car after exiting a bus. Daniel told police he exited the bus and started to cross the street in the direction of Stegeman Coliseum. That’s when a car made contact, with Daniel rolling up on the windshield.
Daniel was treated by team trainers and physicians at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
Daniel was found at fault at the incident because he did not cross the street at the crosswalk.
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins and Dayne Young are back with Around The League. This weekly podcast looks at the SEC as a whole. This week, they gave quick thoughts on each team, the new coaches in the league, and the future with Oklahoma and Texas.
Curtis draws high praise
Class of 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis (Many/Many, La.) has drawn high praise from Georgia’s coaching staff. The do-it-all athlete is transitioning to linebacker, which is also the position he plans to play in college.
He spoke with Blayne Gilmer about his relationship with linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and what he likes the most about Georgia’s program.
