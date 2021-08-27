The Daily Recap: Going after 20 sacks

Here is the Aug. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Anderson sets a lofty goal

After his pro day in March, Azeez Ojulari predicted that Adam Anderson would have 10 sacks this season.

Anderson, however, is shooting for a bigger number.

“Azeez said 10. I don’t know if my goal is unrealistic, but I’m going to say 20,” Anderson said. “If you go for something smaller, then you’re really not getting anything out of it.”

If Anderson came remotely close to 20 he’d hold the school record. Jarvis Jones owns the record after recording 14.5 sacks in 2012.

Anderson figures to play a versatile role this year. In addition to outside linebacker duties, he will man the star position in certain packages and situations. Anderson believes he’s been well prepared for this moment.

“When you come to the University of Georgia, they're going to teach you and put you in the best prediction of where you can play,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I play from outside linebacker, to putting my hand in the ground, to coverage when it comes to the star position. It just all depends on different game situations, but I’m more comfortable putting my hand in the ground, because at the end of the day, I just want to get after the quarterback.”