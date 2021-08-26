Jack Podlesny kicks his way from walk-on to scholarship player

The question over whether Jack Podlesny’s effort in his first year as Georgia’s kicker would ultimately earn him a full scholarship was never actually in doubt.

However, given Kirby Smart’s usual reluctance to announce which walk-ons have received scholarships, it was not until Thursday’s Zoom session with reporters that Podlesny proclaimed that yes, it is indeed true.

“Yes, I did,” said Podlseny, adding that the full ride is good for the rest of his Bulldog career.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “It was always a goal of mine once I got to Georgia. I was going to work my butt off and someday get put on scholarship to pay for school. Now I’m here.”

Podlesny’s season was certainly memorable.

Not only did the former Glynn Academy standout do an excellent job replacing record-breaker Rodrigo Blankenship, but he went on to earn semifinalist honors for the Lou Groza Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top kicker.

Podlesny did so by converting 13 of 16 field goal attempts, three of which came in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, including a career-best 53-yarder to win the game with three seconds left.