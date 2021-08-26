Week 1 Projected Depth Chart

It's been a physical camp for Georgia, but Kirby Smart's task now turns to putting the game plan together for next week's opener against Clemson. To that end, it's also time for the coaches to decide who is going to play. Due to some injuries, the depth chart for the game against the Tigers will not look as it may have were everyone healthy. While there are still some decisions to be made, we have gathered enough information to make our predictions as to what the depth chart will look like when the season kicks off on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.



Projected offensive depth chart for Clemson game First String Second String Third String QB JT Daniels (Jr.)

Carson Beck (RsFr)

Brock Vandagriff (Fr.)/Stetson Bennett (Sr.)

RB Zamir White (Jr.)

James Cook (Sr.)/Kendall Milton (Soph)/Kenny McIntosh (Jr)

Daijun Edwards (Soph).

TE John FitzPatrick (Jr.)

Brock Bowers (Fr.)

Brett Seither (RsSoph)/Ryland Goede (RsSoph)

X Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Soph).

Adonai Mitchell (Fr.)

Justin Robinson (RsFr)

Z Jermaine Burton (Soph.)

Adonai Mitchell (Fr.)/Arian Smith (RsFr.)

Jackson Meeks (Fr.)

Slot Kearis Jackson (Jr.)

Arian Smith (RsFr.)

Ladd McConkey (RsFr.)

LT Jamaree Salyer (Sr.)

Broderick Jones (Soph)/Amarius Mims (Fr.)/Xavier Truss (RsSoph.)

Austin Blaske (RsFr.)

LG Justin Shaffer (Sr.)

Devin Willock (RFr.)

Clay Webb (RsSoph.)

C Sedrick Van Pran (RsFr.)

Warren Ericson (Jr.)

Austin Blaske (RsFr.)

RG Tate Ragledge (RsFr.)

Chad Lindberg (RsFr.)

Jared Wilson (Fr.)

RT Warren McClendon (RsSoph.)

Amarius Mims (Fr.)/Broderick Jones (RsFr.)

Owen Condon (Jr.)



Offensive depth chart notes

...You'll notice we didn't list tight end Darnell Washington or wide receiver Arik Gilbert. Although Smart continues to say everyone other than George Pickens is day-to-day, there has been no indication that either player will be able to play. Washington, as you know, underwent metatarsal surgery two weeks ago. Gilbert meanwhile, apparently is still not back practicing with the team. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (knee) is also not currently cleared for contact, although he is doing some straight-line running. ... it appears the Bulldogs have decided to go with the more experienced Jamaree Salyer at tackle in the opener against the Tigers. However, it will be interesting to see what happens moving forward, as Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims (who has endured some back spams), or Xavier Truss could ultimately gain the confidence of position coach Matt Luke, allowing Salyer to move inside, which is where he projects in the NFL. ...Smith had his big toe stepped on recently, but continues to practice and is expected to play. ...Tight end John FitzPatrick (foot strain) is expected to be fine and will start the game. Bowers will come in for two tight end formations.

...Zamir White is expected to get the start next week, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will get most of the carries. Look for the Bulldogs to rotate their backs even more than last year, with James Cook, Kendall Milton, and Kenny McIntosh each getting plenty of opportunities to show what they can do.





Projected defensive depth chart for Clemson game First string Second string Third string NG Jordan Davis (Sr.)

Nazir Stackhouse (Soph.)

Zion Logue (RsSoph.)

DT Devonte Wyatt (Sr.)

-or- Jalen Carter (Soph.)

Warren Brinson (Soph.)

DE Travon Walker (Jr.)

Jalen Carter (Soph.)/Tramel Walthour (Jr.)

Marlin Dean (Fr.)

Jack - Nolan Smith (Jr.)

Robert Beal (Sr.)

MJ Sherman (RsFr.)

Sam - Adam Anderson (Sr.)

Smael Mondon (Fr.)

Xavian Sorey (Fr.)

Mike - Nakobe Dean (Jr.)

Channing Tindall (Sr.)

Smael Mondon (Fr.)

Money - Quay Walker (Sr.)

Rian Davis (RsSoph.)

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Fr.)

Star - Latavious Brini (Sr.)

William Poole (Sr.)

Kamari Lassiter (Fr.)

CB Kelee Ringo (RsFr.)/Ameer Speed (Sr.)

Jalen Kimber (RsFr.)

Kamari Lassiter (Fr.)

CB Derion Kendrick (Sr.)

Ameer Speed (Sr.)/Jalen Kimber (RsFr.)

Kamari Lassiter (Fr.)/Nyland Green (Fr.)

FS Lewis Cine (Jr.)

Latavious Brini (Sr.)

David Daniel (Fr.)

SS Chris Smith (Sr.)

Latavious Brini (Sr.)

Dan Jackson (RsFr.)



Defensive depth chart notes