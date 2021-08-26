The history of linebackers at the University of Georgia is rich. From Ben Zambiasi and Knox Culpepper to Alec Ogletree and Roquan Smith, the amount of talent to play the position at Georgia is undeniable.

Nakobe Dean also already entered into the conversation of the better linebackers to have played between the hedges. An expected breakout year by Dean this season could cement his legacy as an all-time great.

That is why, when defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann compared Class of 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis to the current Georgia mike backer, the compliment was not taken lightly.