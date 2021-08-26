LISTEN: SEC preview on Around The League
Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young are back with Around The League. This weekly podcast looks at the SEC as a whole. This week, we give quick thoughts on each team, the new coaches in the league, and the future with Oklahoma and Texas. Around the League is brought to you by:
Lane's BBQ — Georgia made sauces and rubs that boost the flavors at your tailgate. Get 15% off your online purchase with the promo code: GODAWGS
Conner Grading and Landscaping, Inc.. —Based in Monroe, Ga. Check them out for all of your outdoor landscaping needs.
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.