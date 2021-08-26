Adam Anderson sets a towering goal for himself
During Georgia’s Pro Day last march, former Bulldog Azeez Ojulari offered a prediction for senior linebacker Adam Anderson.
Ojulari proclaimed that Anderson would get 10 sacks, a number which would put the former five-star in select company as one of the top 12 single-season performances in school history.
However, Anderson has other plans.
During Thursday’s Zoom session with reporters, the Rome native raised some eyebrows when he made a prediction of his own.
“Azeez said 10. I don’t know if my goal is unrealistic, but I’m going to say 20,” Anderson said. “If you go for something smaller, then you’re really not getting anything out of it.”
Twenty sacks in a season would certainly qualify as an eye-opener considering Jarvis Jones holds the school with 14.5 in 2021.
So, is Anderson’s goal just wishful thinking? Maybe, maybe not.
As a junior, Anderson finished second behind Ojulari in sacks with 6.5, two coming in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Twenty-four quarterback hurries suggest that total could easily grow.
But even if he doesn’t accomplish his goal, Anderson figures to play a major role for the Bulldogs and a defense that many feel will be one of the best in the SEC.
Although he’s listed as an outside linebacker who will play with his hand in the dirt, Anderson will also continue seeing time at the star position.
“Adam is not a normal outside backer,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He does a lot of different things.”
Anderson said he’s ready for whatever he’s asked to do.
“When you come to the University of Georgia, they're going to teach you and put you in the best prediction of where you can play,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I play from outside linebacker, to putting my hand in the ground, to coverage when it comes to the star position. It just all depends on different game situations, but I’m more comfortable putting my hand in the ground, because at the end of the day, I just want to get after the quarterback.”
Former Bulldogs Lorenzo Carter and Leonard Floyd each played almost identical roles during their careers in Athens.
“I watch them quite a lot. When I first came here, they were like my role models. A lot of people have made those comparisons,” Anderson said. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to see how the best does it. A lot of the things I do are off things I’ve seen Lorenzo and Leonard do.”
Anderson may actually be the fastest of the three.
Earlier in camp, the 6-foot-5, 238-pounder said he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.
“I did run a 4.47. I feel like most people would be excited about that, but that’s not the approach I want to have,” Anderson said. “Honestly, the dream or goal I’m really pushing for is to at least run a 4.30 and weigh around 250 pounds. That’s my goal, and something I’m still working on.”
Anderson said his pass coverage skills are improving.
“The star position helped me in different aspects. It helped me basically learn how to open my hips. Even when I’m playing regular downs and have to play the Jack or Sam position, and you have to guard certain running backs or tight ends half the time,” he said. “It teaches you how to slow down and not overrun them, because when you’re playing the star, you’re guarding the slot receiver, one of the fastest dudes on the team. Dealing with that and learning to play the star position has been one of the best opportunities to help me out.”
As a result, Anderson figures to be more a three-down player than ever before. Anderson is anxious to prove he can be an every-down contributor.
“It’s not so much to prove people wrong, but it does make me hungry,” he said. “There are people who say he can’t do this—he’s just a third down pass rusher. But it’s not so much of proving to them, but proving to myself what I’m really capable of.”