Adam Anderson sets a towering goal for himself

During Georgia’s Pro Day last march, former Bulldog Azeez Ojulari offered a prediction for senior linebacker Adam Anderson.

Ojulari proclaimed that Anderson would get 10 sacks, a number which would put the former five-star in select company as one of the top 12 single-season performances in school history.

However, Anderson has other plans.

During Thursday’s Zoom session with reporters, the Rome native raised some eyebrows when he made a prediction of his own.

“Azeez said 10. I don’t know if my goal is unrealistic, but I’m going to say 20,” Anderson said. “If you go for something smaller, then you’re really not getting anything out of it.”

Twenty sacks in a season would certainly qualify as an eye-opener considering Jarvis Jones holds the school with 14.5 in 2021.

So, is Anderson’s goal just wishful thinking? Maybe, maybe not.

As a junior, Anderson finished second behind Ojulari in sacks with 6.5, two coming in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Twenty-four quarterback hurries suggest that total could easily grow.

But even if he doesn’t accomplish his goal, Anderson figures to play a major role for the Bulldogs and a defense that many feel will be one of the best in the SEC.

Although he’s listed as an outside linebacker who will play with his hand in the dirt, Anderson will also continue seeing time at the star position.

“Adam is not a normal outside backer,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He does a lot of different things.”

Anderson said he’s ready for whatever he’s asked to do.

“When you come to the University of Georgia, they're going to teach you and put you in the best prediction of where you can play,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I play from outside linebacker, to putting my hand in the ground, to coverage when it comes to the star position. It just all depends on different game situations, but I’m more comfortable putting my hand in the ground, because at the end of the day, I just want to get after the quarterback.”