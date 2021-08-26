David Daniel suffer minor injuries after being hit by car

Georgia freshman defensive back David Daniel was involved in an accident Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car near the intersection of Carlton Street and Sanford Drive.

His injuries appear to be minor.

According to UGA police report records obtained by UGASports., Daniel told police that he had excited the bus, walked in front of the bus, and began to walk across the street toward Stegeman Coliseum.

Per the report, Daniel looked right to make sure no vehicles were coming eastbound but was struck by a 2019 Toyota Prius as he was looking left for westbound traffic.

Daniel stated that he hit the windshield and rolled off onto the ground.

The freshman from Woodstock told UGA police officer Luis Moreno that he sustained a cut on his left writs and various cuts on his left thigh area. Moreno also stated in the report that he observed an open wound on Daniel’s thigh.

Daniel was not hospitalized but taken to the Butts-Mehre Building where he was treated by team trainers and physicians.

In talking with the driver, the report stated that she observed a UGA bus stopped at the bus stop. She stated as she went in the left turn lane around the bus, that’s when Daniel stepped in front, and she had no time to avoid Daniel. The driver was unhurt, although her windshield was shattered by the impact.

Witnesses corroborated the statements of both Daniel and the driver.

Daniel was found at fault for not crossing the street in a crosswalk and not yielding to the Prius after suddenly emerging from the front end of the bus.

A former four-star from Woodstock High, Daniel is expected to have a backup role at safety for the Bulldogs this fall.