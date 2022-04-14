The Daily Recap: G-Day will provide a first look at Arik Gilbert

Here is the April 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

First look at Gilbert

In previewing this Saturday’s G-Day Game, Anthony Dasher noted this will be the first time everyone gets to see Arik Gilbert in action. Gilbert transferred to Georgia last offseason but spent the season away from the program.

“Saturday will mark the first time that fans get to see Arik Gilbert in a Bulldog uniform,” Dasher wrote. “We’ve already documented the fact that Gilbert came into spring practice still needing to drop some weight after sources say he arrived in January around 300 pounds. Fortunately, Gilbert has worked hard to do exactly that. The former five-star is back at tight end, and with Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers out for spring due to their respective injuries/surgeries, Gilbert has received a ton of reps. He’s apparently impressed.”

White loves everything about Georgia

Receiver Mekhai White (King George/King George, Va.) told Jed May that Georgia is his dream school. And after a recent visit, White said his expectations of Georgia’s program were exceeded.

White, however, has yet to receive a scholarship offer. He holds offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, and Virginia Tech among others.

Re-examining Smart’s five-star commitments

Trent Smallwood took a close look at each of the five-star commitments Kirby Smart has signed during his tenure as Georgia’s head coach. Smallwood noted what each of the players did at Georgia and what they have done in their professional careers as well.

Hoops: Oquendo to return

In a change of events, Georgia guard Kario Oquendo has decided to return to the program and play for new head coach Mike White.

Oquendo led the Bulldogs in scoring at 15.2 points per game. He scored 20 points or more in 10 contests. Oquendo’s return is a big boost to a program that has dealt with numerous transfers otherwise.

Baseball: Change in Friday starter

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said Luke Wagner will start in place of Garrett Brown in Friday’s game against Texas A&M. Stricklin explained the reason for the change.

“Garrett just hasn’t thrown enough strikes. He’s walked a lot of guys. His stuff is really good, and it can wear on you. The starting pitching role can wear on you a little bit. He’s excited to come out of the pen. He knows he’s going to get the ball at some point,” Stricklin said. “He’s shown some flashes. His first innings have been really good, his velocity is up to 95 and his changeup has been really good. His breaking ball has shown promise, so maybe using him in shorter stints will take a little pressure off.”

Additionally, Stricklin said shortstop Cole Tate will miss the next few weeks due to a stress fracture in his leg.

Champs get together