Baseball news and notes ahead of SEC series with Texas A&M

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin will readily admit that Tuesday’s 17-15 win at Kennesaw State was about as ugly as it gets.

But the victory was nevertheless an important one.

Road victories are never easy, and considering the Owls came into play with the nation’s 10th-toughest RPI, this was a game Stricklin decided it was imperative to do whatever it took to win – even at the risk of not having one of his key pitchers available for Thursday’s game against Texas A&M.

That’s why Stricklin decided to send sophomore lefty Jaden Woods back out for the ninth despite already giving up three runs in the previous two innings.

Woods responded, setting the Owls down in order to preserve the hard-fought win as 10th-ranked Georgia improved to 25-8.

“With Jaden, he’s going to be down on Thursday night, but everybody else should be available,” Stricklin said Wednesday. “That was kind of the goal. We did not want to burn guys, but we still needed to win the game. So, we made the decision of possibly not bringing Jaden back out for the ninth, but we also talked about, if we lose this game it’s going to be devastating. It had been an ugly game, back and forth, but it we lose, it’s an absolute kick in the teeth, it’s a long ride back home.

We just decided, Jaden’s our best guy, if it means he’s got to wait an extra day to pitch, so be it, we’ve got to win this game. We thought the moment was more important to try and win that game than take him out and try to save him to pitch on Thursday.”

Woods – who threw a combined pitches dating back to Sunday’s finale at South Carolina – was part of a Bulldog pitching staff that struggled for most of the game against Kennesaw State.

Starting pitcher Coleman Willis did not even make it out of the first inning after walking four batters leading to four runs. Reliever Will Pearson allowed four runs in 2.1 innings, with Hank Bearden allowing three in 1.1.

Georgia now ranks third from the bottom of the SEC in ERA at 5.15.

Injuries have obviously played a problem. Dylan Ross and Will Childers are out for the year with respective elbow injuries, while Liam Sullivan missed a month with arm soreness before returning last week at South Carolina.

Ace right hander Jonathan Cannon will miss one more weekend while he recovers from a muscle strain in the back of his forearm.

The injuries have put added pressure on some of Georgia’s younger, less experienced pitchers and the results have not always been pretty.

“We’re going to have to have guys go in and do their job. They’re all guys who have done it before, they’re all guys who can do it,” co-captain Bulldog reliever Jack Gowen said. “Our starters are going to have to give us some good starts, but when it comes time, we’re (the bullpen) going to have to do our job.”