It's not exactly typical for prospects out of Virginia to have Georgia as their dream school.

For Mekhai White, however, that's exactly the position the Bulldogs hold. He's watched the Georgia program for a long time and has always envisioned himself putting on the red and black.

The 2024 receiver from King George, Virginia, visited Athens for the fist time on April 12. The trip more than lived up to his expectations.

"It was actually better than what I expected," White said. "I love Georgia. I love everything about that program and the coaching staff."