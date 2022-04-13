Cole Tate to miss several weeks

Georgia received more bad news before its game with Kennesaw State when head coach Scott Stricklin announced that shortstop Cole Tate will miss the next few weeks with a stress fracture in his leg.



Tate is second on the team hitting at .331 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

With Tate out, Josh McAllister moved to shortstop, Parks Harber to third and Chaney Rogers to first for Tuesday's game at Kennesaw State, won by the Bulldogs 17-15.

The Bulldogs are already without pitchers Will Childers (elbow) and Dylan Ross (arm) the year and will have to wait at least one more week before getting Jonathan Cannon (muscle strain in back of forearm) back on the mound.



“I thought we showed a lot of toughness (Tuesday) because it wasn’t pretty, and we found a way to get the win” Stricklin said after the game. “Max (DeJong) got a big strikeout and Jaden came in there and closed it out. We continue to have guys step up. We’ve got some guys banged up, and we’re hoping to hold on and get healthy down the stretch.”

The good news is Georgia’s bats appear to be coming around.

Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC in hitting .295, third in on-base percentage (.401), sixth in runs scored (252) and fourth in hits 335).

This and that

… Graduate Ben Anderson extended his on base streak go to 31 games when he drew a walk to lead off the game. He has reached base safely in every game he has played in this season.

… Harber’s RBI-single in the first extended his hitting streak to a career-best eight games. He had a streak of reaching base in 10 straight plate appearances, going 7-for-7 with three walks in the past three games before a flyout in the sixth. Tonight, he was 2-for-4 with two walks and two RBI.

… Senior Cory Acton’s solo home run in the fifth gave him a 14-game on base streak and a 9-8 lead. It was his first as a Bulldog and eighth of his career. He had a career-high 4 RBI on the night.

… Graduate Connor Tate matched his career high with 5 RBI for the fourth time.

Boxscore

