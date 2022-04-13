Kario Oquendo returning to Georgia

Georgia basketball coach Mike White has his first new addition and it’s a familiar name to Bulldog fans – Kario Oquendo.

On Wednesday, UGASports confirmed published reports that Oquendo did indeed take his name out of the NCAA transfer portal and will continue playing for the Bulldogs.

This certainly qualifies as welcomed news for White.

Oquendo was one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs last year as he led Georgia in scoring with 15.2 points per game, including notching 20 points or more in 10 contests.

He scored a season-high 33 points in a game against Texas A&M.

Oquendo originally put his name into the portal almost two weeks ago, and had reportedly received interests from numerous teams, including SEC rivals Alabama and Kentucky before electing to return.

He becomes the second Bulldog in as many days to announce his intentions to play for the Bulldogs next season.

Graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that if the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year, he took would return to Athens next season. Braelen Bridges and Jabri Abdur-Rahim are also expected to return.