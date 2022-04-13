Analysis: G-Day - what we will be looking for

The annual G-Day game is set for Saturday at Sanford Stadium and the thousands of fans in attendance or watching on EPSN2 will have plenty to keep their eyes on. This Saturday will mark the first occasion fans will have seen the Bulldogs on the field since beating Alabama in Indianapolis for the national championship. Those hoping to get an idea of what the Bulldogs have in store for the fall, forget it. The ‘game’ itself is more of a glorified scrimmage. Kirby Smart and his coaches on both sides of the ball will be careful not to give Dan Lanning and his staff at Oregon too much of a look-see into what they might try in the season-opener at Mercedes-Benz. Still, any opportunity to get between the hedges is big, and there will be plenty for Georgia coaches and fans to evaluate for themselves.



Stetson Bennett, from what we've been told, has had a great spring. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Let's talk quarterback

Smart chastised the media recently for – paraphrasing here - making a big deal about the how he was “challenging” quarterback Stetson Bennett this spring. Spring is the time to give players opportunities they do not typically see in the fall. So, when word leaked that Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff also repped with the ones, gasp, some wondered whether we had a ‘quarterback controversy’ on our hands. Bennett himself will tell you there are areas he needs to improve, but from everything our sources tell us, the senior has performed as expected. Last week’s scrimmage, for example, saw him throw what was described as a “beautiful” touchdown pass to AD Mitchell and that Bennett remains the obvious choice to be the starting quarterback this fall. Fans will want to see for themselves on Saturday. Early enrollee Gunner Stockton will also make his debut.



First look at Arik Gilbert

Saturday will mark the first time that fans get to see Arik Gilbert in a Bulldog uniform. We’ve already documented the fact that Gilbert came into spring practice still needing to drop some weight after sources say he arrived in January around 300 pounds. Fortunately, Gilbert has worked hard to do exactly that. The former five-star is back at tight end, and with Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers out for spring due to their respective injuries/surgeries, Gilbert has received a ton of reps. He’s apparently impressed.



What will losing Mims mean for the offensive line?

From a first team status, nothing. When Georgia’s first team offense takes the field, look for Broderick Jones (left tackle), Xavier Truss (left guard), Sedrick Van Pran (center), Devin Willock (right guard) and Warren McClendon (right tackle) to line up as the No. 1 offensive line as they have for the majority of the spring. The question, what about the second unit? Mims was primarily working with the second unit, getting many of his reps at right tackle. But after putting his name in the transfer portal, now what? We’ve seen early enrollee Earnest Greene receive second-team reps at left and right tackle, with redshirt sophomore Austin Blaske at center and Micah Morris at right guard. Dylan Fairchild has also received second-team reps at guard, so it will be interesting to see Saturday what combinations Smart and offensive line coach Stacy Searels employ.



What else we'll be watching