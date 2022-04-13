Re-examining Five-Star prospects during Kirby Smart's tenure

The University of Georgia has always been a school that could pull in elite talent year in and year out when it comes to football. Bulldogs head coaches Vince Dooley, Ray Goff, Jim Donnan, and Mark Richt were all able to bring in high-profile prospects while also putting players in the NFL.

From 2002 to 2015 (14 recruiting classes), the Bulldogs landed 16 five-star prospects. Richt had the Dawgs in contention for a championship numerous times, so talent was never a huge issue in Athens.

Then Kirby Smart took over the reins at the end of 2015.

What he has done in the seven recruiting classes at Georgia thus far is pretty remarkable. From 2016 to 2022 (7 recruiting classes), Smart has landed 28 five-star prospects—an average of four per year over his time.

We take a look back at all 28 five-star prospects that Smart has landed during his coaching career.