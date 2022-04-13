Re-examining Five-Star prospects during Kirby Smart's tenure
The University of Georgia has always been a school that could pull in elite talent year in and year out when it comes to football. Bulldogs head coaches Vince Dooley, Ray Goff, Jim Donnan, and Mark Richt were all able to bring in high-profile prospects while also putting players in the NFL.
From 2002 to 2015 (14 recruiting classes), the Bulldogs landed 16 five-star prospects. Richt had the Dawgs in contention for a championship numerous times, so talent was never a huge issue in Athens.
Then Kirby Smart took over the reins at the end of 2015.
What he has done in the seven recruiting classes at Georgia thus far is pretty remarkable. From 2016 to 2022 (7 recruiting classes), Smart has landed 28 five-star prospects—an average of four per year over his time.
We take a look back at all 28 five-star prospects that Smart has landed during his coaching career.
Class of 2016
Started 12 of 13 games during his freshman season. Sustained an injury in the first game of his sophomore campaign and was never able to reclaim the starting position from Jake Fromm.
UGA Stats: 2,458 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions
2020 Draft: 4th Round (No. 122) Pick (Indianapolis Colts)
Eason transferred to Washington following his sophomore season. He is now a reserve quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Played in 11 games as a defensive back during his freshman season. Made the move over to wide receiver before sophomore season.
UGA Stats: 59 receptions for 950 yards and 13 touchdowns
2019 Draft: 2nd Round (No. 56) Pick (Kansas City Chiefs)
NFL Stats: 126 receptions for 1,791 yards and 12 touchdowns
Hardman is entering his fourth season with the Chiefs
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news