We’re down to No. 3 in our position countdown , and the fact we place quarterback in this particular slot may or not surprise.

Although some may look at the depth behind starter Jake Fromm an offer that up as a reason why the position should be ranked lower, the fact the Bulldog junior is also one of the better quarterbacks in the country suggests otherwise.

As long as Fromm stays healthy, he’s going to post excellent numbers for the Bulldogs, who hope to get back to the College Football Playoffs for the second time in three years.

WHY NO. 3?: Check out what Fromm has done his first years at Georgia and it’s easy to see why.

The junior has started all but one game at quarterback for the Bulldogs and knows the offense like the proverbial back of his hand.

Last year, Fromm threw for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions, completing 67.3 percent of his passes, numbers that should continue to improve now that he’s in his third year.

OVERVIEW: It’s going to interesting to ultimately see what tweaks James Coley makes to the offense, and whether or not that means Fromm will get more opportunities to throw than in his first two years.

However, the guess here is, he will.

Even with a receiving corps that doesn’t have a ton of experience, there’s no shortage of weapons and Fromm’s already working hard with each and every one developing the sort of chemistry it’s ultimately going to take to be successful.

Can Fromm get better? Certainly, he can.

One never stops learning and the former Houston County standout has spoken extensively about wanting to improve all aspects of his game. With Fromm, be comforted in the fact that he’s never been afraid of putting in the work.

Keeping him upright will obviously be key.

The Bulldogs signed Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis (still on the mend from his recent brain surgery). While it’s not an intended slight to either, if Fromm were to go down, well, that doesn’t bode well for Georgia’s chances.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs boast one of the nation’s best offensive line, whose charge it will be to keep Fromm the healthiest quarterback in the SEC.

Assuming that happens, he’ll be in for a huge year.

FINAL NOTE: You’ll never hear Fromm admit it, but one has to figure he’ll enjoy fall camp a lot more this year without the specter of Justin Fields looking over his shoulder.

The guess here is Fromm will enjoy his best season yet.

Although the running game will always figure to be Georgia’s bread and butter, look for Fromm to get even more opportunities and throw for over 3,000 yards for the first time in his Bulldog career.

It should be fun to watch.

