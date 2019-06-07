This is the first in a 10-part series ranking the Georgia Bulldogs position by position. Today, we kick things off with the tight end, who come in at No. 10. We’ll continue the series over the next few weeks.

WHY NO. 10: This is mostly due to the fact that senior Charlie Woerner (23 career catches for 271 yards) is the only returning tight end with any significant playing time for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have players in place with redshirt freshman John FitzPatrick (played in two games), along with true freshman Ryland Goede and Brett Seither. Georgia also brought in Eli Wolf, a grad transfer from Tennessee who will help from the experience factor, although it’s still unclear how he will fit in.

OVERVIEW: The decisions of Isaac Nauta to leave early for the NFL and Luke Ford to transfer to Illinois to be closer to his family left the Bulldogs in somewhat of a bind.

Fortunately, the team was able to address the losses, but the question still remains: How effective will this group be come fall? Woerner will be the unquestioned leader of the group. In the spring game, he played an integral role, at one point catching four straight passes.

Wolf’s experience will no doubt be a boon, while FitzPatrick enjoyed a good spring and at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, could prove to be an inviting target.

Goede, meanwhile, is coming off an ACL tear last October, but is expected to be ready for the star of fall camp.

FINAL NOTE: It remains to be seen how offensive coordinator James Coley ultimately plans on using the tight ends, although Woerner said in the spring he hopes a few more passes will be coming his way.

We placed the tight ends at No. 10 on our list, largely due to the fact that there will be so many new faces in the Coach Todd Hartley’s room. That doesn’t mean the group can’t or won’t enjoy a productive year, but the simple fact of the matter is that, sitting here in June, we just don’t know.