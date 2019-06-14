We’re down to No. 6 in our Top 10 position rankings as determined by UGASports subscribers.

There’s already been plenty of discussion regarding spots 7-10, and there only figures to be more conjecture as we continue to count down to No. 1.

That’s expected to be true with our No. 6 position: safety.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

WHY NO. 6: Senior J.R. Reed figures to be one of the best in the SEC, but after that there are questions.

Can Richard LeCounte overcome some of his tackling inconsistencies? Is Otis Reese ready for more responsibility?

What about the freshmen? What kind of impact are we talking about there?

OVERVIEW: Again, it’s not for any lack of athleticism. Reed may not be the biggest hitter among safeties in the SEC, but he makes up for it with hustle and smarts. Reed is rarely out of position, and plays with a high motor.

There’s nothing wrong with LeCounte’s motor, either. But as Kirby Smart will tell you, he needs to become more fundamentally sound. A junior, there’s still plenty of time for LeCounte to become the type of player most envisioned him to be when he signed out of Liberty County High two years ago. So don't give up on him yet.

He’d better, become that player, because Reese is ready to take the next step. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Reese is known as a hard hitter, but his coverage skills have also improved to the point that he’s ready to challenge for a starting role. Even if he doesn’t, look for the former Lee County standout to play an integral role come fall.

Of the newcomers, Lewis Cine made a huge impression during the spring and appears ready to make an impact.

FINAL NOTE: Personally, I think Georgia is going to be solid at safety. I’m not as down on LeCounte as some are, basically because of how hard the young man works.

He’s going to be fine, but even if he struggles, Reese appears ready to take on whatever responsibility Bulldog defensive coaches see as the right fits.

No. 8 - Wide Receivers













No. 7 - Special Teams